Southern Utah struggles against University of Utah

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team lost the first of their two-game homestand against the No. 11 University of Utah 96-60. Southern Utah falls to 3-6 overall, while Utah improves to 9-2 on the year.

First quarter

Southern Utah got off to a great start in the first four minutes, going up 11-7 thanks to a pair of buckets from freshman forward Ava Uhrich and a three-pointer from freshman guard Charli Kay. From that point on, it was all University of Utah, led by senior forward Alissa Pili. Pili had 12 points in the first quarter alone. Utah finished the first period on a 19-2 run to go up 26-13.

Second quarter

The Utes continued where they left off, making six three-pointers in the quarter, two of which were made by senior forward Dasia Young. Graduate student Megan Smith took over for Southern Utah in the paint, scoring all of SUU’s 10 points in the quarter. The University of Utah led Southern Utah 50-23 at halftime.

Third quarter

Southern Utah had a balanced offensive attack getting points from Smith, Uhrich and senior guard Daylani Ballena. Utah continued to attack on both sides of the ball, forcing six turnovers and scoring nine points off them. Junior guard Kennady McQueen scored five of her 12 points in the quarter for Utah.

Fourth quarter

The quarter was back and forth with both teams scoring over 20 points within it. The University of Utah’s lead was too much for Southern Utah though, giving Utah the 96-60 win.

“I thought Ava and Megan played really well; I’m super proud of their performance,” said head coach Tracy Mason. “There are some good things we can take away from this game.”

Key statistics

— Smith led all scorers with 26 points, her second game this year scoring over 20 points.

— Utah shot 55.7% from the field and 47.1% from three.

— Ballena and Shiho Isono led Southern Utah with four assists each.

— The University of Utah outrebounded Southern Utah 35-18.

What’s next?

Southern Utah’s next game will be at home against Northern Arizona University on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. It can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net