Thin Line Comedy closes the semester “On Thin Ice”

Thin Line Comedy, Southern Utah University’s improv group, will be having their last show of the semester, titled “On Thin Ice,” Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sterling Auditorium.

“This performance coming up is our last performance of the semester, and we’re so excited to get to show everyone what we’ve been working on and how far we’ve come within this past semester,” said Thin Line co-President Zina Johnstun.

Thin Line Comedy puts its faith in the participation of the SUU community and in its desire to include all who wish to be a part of it.

“We’ve been really trying to get our name back out there. We want to be more recognizable so people know who we are; we’re trying to get a little more grounded,” said Cameron Rey, Thin Line’s other co-president. “We’re trying to be very open in welcoming new people.”

For their upcoming performance, Johnstun and Rey have been preparing for an upcoming season of expansion and growth, reflected in their event lineup for the night. The group will have stand-up comedy and improv games that will allow the audience to interact with and influence the show. One game in particular, “Good, Bad, Worse,” allows those in the audience to present a scenario in which three people on stage will give good, bad or worst advice. With a steady increase in involvement, this event will highlight all of the progress the group has made this semester with the hope that it’ll encourage others to join them.

“We wanted it to be a very welcoming and inclusive environment,” said Rey. “We ultimately wanted to create a safe space for anybody that is either interested or just wants to have fun or who wants that kind of familiar vibe, to know that they are welcome to come join us and have a good time.”

Thin Line Comedy will be holding its spring semester potluck for those interested in joining their organization on Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Rotunda. To stay up to date with their events, you can follow them on Instagram, @suuthinlinecomedy.

Story by: Shay Wilkey

Photos courtesy of Thin Line Comedy

Editor: Tessa Cheshire

accent@suunews.net