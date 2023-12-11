SUU Sign Shop: behind the signs

Most people see the signs here on Southern Utah University’s campus and don’t give them a second thought, but the university’s Sign Shop employees have a different perspective.

The Sign Shop is located inside of the facilities building, tucked in the west corner. According to employee Rachel Barker, the four girls who currently run it have a lot of fun creating the signs students see around campus each day.

Working in the shop

The shop is run by students who balance time between work and keeping up with their studies.

“One thing that I have enjoyed while working at the sign shop is, first, the positive environment and the people I’ve been able to get to know and work with,” Barker said. “I also have loved that I’ve been able to learn new skills with this job. It’s given me a new outlook on the graphic design community, and I’ve found newfound interest in that area.”

The shop works on various projects around campus to sustain the visual reputation of the university. Their projects vary from nameplates, classroom number plates, plexiglass signs and more.

Current projects

One project that is in the works is a plexiglass sign to be placed outside of the campus’s new virtual reality classroom.

Barker explained the process as timely but rewarding. They first have to design the graphics for the sign using computer designing software before adjusting it to the specific size of the plexiglass. Next, they use a variety of machines to either print ink onto vinyl or cut the vinyl. After measuring that vinyl exactly to fit the dimensions of the glass, they place the designs with transfer tape onto the cut plexiglass.

The virtual reality sign is in the beginning of production right now. With a few other big signs in line behind it, the girls are excited to get the project going.

Along with bigger projects, they are constantly getting nameplates or directory sign updates. Since employees around campus are always coming and going, they need to keep all signs accurate for students and staff.

Planning for the future

With the end of the semester approaching, projects have been slowing down for the Sign Shop. However, its employees know that, with the new year and new semester, there will be changes to come. They are ready to accomplish any need around campus, already preparing by doing walk-throughs in each building to fix any noticeable problems.

While their work may go unrecognized to most students, they are crucial to maintaining the visual characteristics of campus. Each day, they work hard to improve the quality and quantity of their projects, all while having fun.

Article: Savanah Torgenson

Photograph: Savanah Torgenson

Editor: Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net