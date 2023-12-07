Week 4 WAC men’s basketball power rankings

Another week of men’s basketball is complete, and all teams have officially played at least one Western Athletic Conference game. After this week, four teams remain undefeated in WAC play, while three teams are still searching for a win.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Previous ranking: 11

Next game:

— At Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Dec. 6

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is still looking for its first conference win of the year after losing to Grand Canyon University at home and Tarleton State University on the road. UTRGV has lost their last four games and ranks last in three of the main defensive ratings: scoring, three-point percentage and rebounding.

Record: 2-7 overall, 0-2 WAC

Southern Utah University

Previous ranking: 9

Next games:

— At the University of Utah on Dec. 5

— Home against Idaho State University on Dec. 9

Southern Utah continues to struggle on both sides of the ball these last few weeks after losing to California Baptist University at home 91-66 and then at Seattle University 73-63. SUU ranks 245th out of 362 Division I basketball teams in the nation in NCAA evaluation tools rankings.

Record: 2-5 overall, 0-2 WAC

Abilene Christian University

Previous ranking: 7

Next game:

— Home against Northern Arizona University on Dec. 6

— Home against Howard Payne University on Dec. 10

ACU lost both its conference games this week after losing a heartbreaker against Stephen F. Austin State University on Saturday in overtime. The offense has struggled this year, ranking last in the WAC in field goal percentage and second to last in scoring.

Record: 3-5 overall, 0-2 WAC

University of Texas at Arlington

Previous ranking: 8

Next game:

— Home against the University of North Texas at Dallas on Dec. 6

UTA battled with Grand Canyon University, one of the top teams in the WAC, this past week on the road. They had a two-point lead with 2:49 left in the game before GCU pulled ahead and won 76-69. Although Texas Arlington lost, there is a lot to be excited about.

Record: 4-4 overall, 1-1 WAC

Utah Tech University

Previous ranking: 10

Next games:

— At California Baptist University on Dec. 6

— Home against the University of Idaho on Dec. 9

Utah Tech is riding a two-game winning streak after beating their in-state opponent Utah Valley University 65-53. The schedule doesn’t get easier as they get ready to face California Baptist on Wednesday. Utah Tech ranks second in the WAC in three-point percentage at 36.4%.

Record: 4-3 overall, 1-0 WAC

Seattle University

Previous ranking: 6

Next game:

— Home against Northwest College on Dec. 9

Seattle University went 1-1 last week after losing to Utah Valley University on Nov. 29 and earning their first conference win over Southern Utah University on Dec. 2. Redshirt senior guard Cameron Tyson hit seven threes against UVU, the most this year in a single game in the WAC.

Record: 5-3 overall, 1-1 WAC

Stephen F. Austin State University

Previous ranking: 4

Next game:

— Home against Louisiana Tech University on Dec. 5

— At the University of Wyoming on Dec. 9

Stephen F. Austin ranks first in the WAC in field goal percentage at 49% and first in three-point shooting at 37.8%. Junior forward Nana Antwi-Boasiako leads the team in shooting from behind the arc at 53.8%.

Record: 5-3 overall, 1-1 WAC

Tarleton State University

Previous ranking: 6

Next games:

— Home against Hardin-Simmons University on Dec. 5

— Home against Sterling College on Dec. 12

Senior guard Jakorie Smith has an early entry for play of the year with his game-winning, three-point buzzer beater against UTRGV, giving Tarleton State a 77-75 victory to win four straight games and improve to 2-0 in the WAC.

Record: 6-2 overall, 2-0 WAC

Utah Valley University

Previous ranking: 3

Next games:

— Home against Weber State University on Dec. 5

— At Oregon State University on Dec. 9

Utah Valley University enters this week of basketball with the worst scoring offense in the WAC. They are only averaging 68.9 points per game while shooting a conference-worst 24.5% from behind the three-point line.

Record: 5-3 overall, 1-1 WAC

Grand Canyon University

Previous ranking: 1

Next games:

— Home against San Diego State University on Dec. 5

— At Liberty University on Dec. 9

The only reason Grand Canyon University is not ranked No. 1 right now is because of how well California Baptist has looked these last couple of weeks. With that being said, guard Tyon Grant-Foster was so dominant that he won both WAC Player of the Week and WAC Newcomer of the Week. Foster averaged 23 points and 10.5 rebounds in their two games this past week.

Record: 6-1 overall, 2-0 WAC

California Baptist University

Previous ranking: 2

Next game:

— Home against Utah Tech University on Dec. 6

California Baptist has looked like a team that is poised to make a deep run in the WAC. They have one of the best defenses in the WAC, ranking first in scoring defense and opponent field goal percentage. In their first conference game of the year, they held Southern Utah to just 66 points on 44.4% shooting from the field.

Record: 6-1 overall, 1-0 WAC

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

