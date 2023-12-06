UNLV shooter reportedly deceased in Las Vegas

This is a breaking story. We will provide updates as they become available.

Multiple victims have been injured as shots have been fired on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The shooting began in Beam Hall, a frequently used building on the campus which has only one entrance and exit.

At 12:05 p.m. on Dec. 6, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department took to X, saying they were responding to an active shooter on campus and urging Las Vegas residents to avoid downtown.

A UNLV student reported that they were sheltered in a campus building once they learned of the threat through a text sent to students of the university. Other students reported to have heard gunshots.

UNLV posted to social media, warning students, “This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.” Shots were also fired in the Student Union.

News 3 Las Vegas reported that there appeared to be multiple deceased at the scene.

Shortly after posting that the shooter had been contained, local police reported on X at 1:38 p.m. MT that the suspect was deceased. No motive is currently known.

At 2:04 p.m., police are reported to have begun evacuating campus buildings.

1,318 current Southern Utah University students are from Nevada, making up 8.8% of the university’s student population. The majority of those are from Clark County where UNLV is located. SUU students who have been affected by this tragedy can contact Counseling and Psychological Services for support.

Author: Lily Brunson

Photos courtesy of @LVMPD on X

Editor: Chevy Blackburn

news@suunews.net