Southern Utah loses close game against Texas A&M-Commerce

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team resumed non-conference play with a loss to Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions on Tuesday, Dec. 5, by a score of 73-67. Southern Utah falls to 2-5 on the year, while Texas A&M-Commerce improves to 5-3.

First quarter

It was a slow start offensively for both teams, as from the field SUU shot only 18.8% and TAMC shot 37.5%. Neither team was able to connect from behind the three-point line and went a combined 0/12. Texas A&M-Commerce took the lead late in the first with a layup by Cora Horvath to go up 13-12.

Second quarter

Junior guard Dorian Norris was efficient from the floor, scoring nine points on 4/6 shooting from the field and 1/1 from three to give TAMC a 32-27 lead at the half. Senior guard Daylani Ballena led all scorers with 13 points for SUU, nine of which came in the second quarter.

Third quarter

Southern Utah’s offense came alive after halftime, led by graduate student Megan Smith, who had 13 points on 6/7 shooting. Senior guard Mary Delgado led the Lions in scoring with seven points on 3/5 shooting, giving them a 52-48 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter

Ballena continued to shoot the ball well and lead SUU on offense. She hit a three-pointer with 53 seconds left to tie the game at 67 points. Ahmya Boyce then made a two-point jumper in the paint for the Lions with 28 seconds left. Southern Utah had a chance at the end to tie or take the lead, but Mia Deck stole the ball from Samantha Johnston and put the game away with a pair of free throws.

“We have to be better. We had an opportunity, and we let it get away from us,” said Thunderbird head coach Tracy Mason. “There are a lot of little things we need to clean up. We have to execute and defend as a team to be successful, and we just didn’t do that tonight.”

Key statistics

— Smith recorded her first double-double of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

— Norris scored a career-high 16 points for the Lions.

— Texas A&M-Commerce scored 23 points off Southern Utah’s 21 turnovers.

— Ballena scored a career-high 25 points, leading all players in scoring.

What’s next?

Southern Utah’s next game will be at the University of New Mexico on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. The game can also be streamed through ESPN+.

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net