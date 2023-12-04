E-bikes: Menace on the trails or mechanical miracle?

As the University of the Parks, Southern Utah University is home to a host of outdoor enthusiasts. Among those adventurers are mountain bikers, all with varying levels of experience and ability. To accommodate all who desire the thrill of biking, a new industry has quickly been gaining traction in recent years: the e-bike industry.

E-bikes are electric-assisted bicycles. They house a motor that can either assist in your pedaling or take over completely depending on the model you choose. Their motorized torque allows users to go faster and further without as much effort.

These machines have gained immense popularity within some circles of the mountain biking community. People who want to cover more ground can use e-bikes to cruise up inclines and speed through straightaways. Even those who have given up on biking because of their age are able to revisit the trail.

With that being said, these new bikes do not come without concerns. Slowly, e-bikes are being banned from trails. Almost all mountain biking trails prohibit motor use and, as such, motorized e-bikes have fallen under scrutiny. Depending on their model, their high torque can tear up the trail system, much like a dirt bike might.

The controversy exists because not all e-bikes are created equal. Bikes are made at different levels, ranging from pedal-assist to full motor power. These differences make it difficult to classify and ban specific bikes. A great number of mountain bikers support the use of e-bikes regardless.

In reply to a social media inquiry about e-bikes on trails, local mountain biker Matt Linford wrote, “I’m pro for class 1 ebikes on trail. They don’t tear up trails anymore than a standard mountain bike. Now, if you start bringing throttle style bikes, that’s a different story.”

It seems that, locally, most individuals don’t mind a pedal assist bike; however, according to Cedar City local David Jacobson, “They are not officially allowed on Cedar City trails. Not because they cause damage but because they are considered motorized.”

As e-bikes are a relatively new industry, the specific rules and regulations are bound to evolve. In the meantime, concerned Cedar City residents can contribute to the trails by helping maintain them, joining the biking community on social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram and attending city council meetings concerning the trails.

Author: Caden Wiegman

Photographer: Caden Wiegman

Editor: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net