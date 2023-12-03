Week 3 WAC women’s basketball power rankings

Week three of women’s basketball is complete, and we have finally had the opportunity to watch some conference matchups. California Baptist University continues to dominate at the top of the standings with a 6-0 record, while the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley drops to 0-6, still searching for their first win. Here is a full list of where all the teams stand heading into week four.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Previous ranking: 9

Next games:

— Home against Tarleton State University on Dec. 2

— At Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Dec. 5

It has not been the start of a season that head coach Lane Lord and the Vaqueros expected. UTRGV ranks last in the Western Athletic Conference in offensive scoring and field goal percentage, averaging only 58.3 points per game and shooting a mere 36.5% from the field.

Record: 0-6 overall, 0-1 WAC

University of Texas at Arlington

Previous ranking: 10

Next games:

— Home against Grand Canyon University on Dec. 2

— At the University of Colorado Boulder on Dec. 5

UTA struggled in their first WAC game against Abilene Christian University, losing by 18 points. The Mavericks rank last in the WAC in the four main defensive statistics: scoring, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and rebounding. A bright spot for UTA has been Avery Brittingham, who leads the WAC in double-doubles with three on the year.

Record: 1-6 overall, 0-1 WAC

Seattle University

Previous ranking: 11

Next game:

— At Southern Utah University on Dec. 2

Seattle University earned its first win of the season against Utah Valley University on Wednesday night 58-48. The defense played really well, holding UVU to shooting only 30% from the field and 18.2% from three. They also forced 21 turnovers, led by Irena Korolenko with six steals.

Record: 1-6 overall, 1-0 WAC

Tarleton State University

Previous ranking: 8

Next game:

— At the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 2

Tarleton State has lost its last four games, falling to 1-4 on the season after losing to Stephen F. Austin State University. Although they sit toward the bottom of the WAC standings, they rank second in field goal percentage due to shooting 46.3%. TSU has a great chance to bounce back and return to the win column as they get ready to face UTRGV.

Record: 1-4 overall, 0-1 WAC

Southern Utah University

Previous ranking: 6

Next games:

— Home against Seattle University on Dec. 2

— At Texas A&M University-Commerce on Dec. 5

It has been a slow start for the defending WAC champions to start the 2023-24 campaign since they lost 66-79 to California Baptist University. One concern is that SUU ranks last in the conference in three-point percentage. Center Megan Smith ranks fifth in the WAC in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game and is first in blocks per game with 1.8.

Record: 1-4 overall, 0-1 WAC

Utah Valley University

Previous ranking: 7

Next games:

— Home against Utah Tech University on Dec. 2

— At Idaho State University on Dec. 6

Utah Valley lost its first conference game of the year against Seattle University 58-48. The offense has continued to struggle all year, ranking ninth in the WAC in scoring and last in offensive rebounding. The defense has been efficient, ranking second in scoring defense, but they will be facing the No. 2-ranked offense of Utah Tech.

Record: 3-3 overall, 0-0 WAC

Abilene Christian University

Previous ranking: 5

Next games:

— At Stephen F. Austin State University on Dec. 2

— At Texas Christian University on Dec. 5

Junior guard Bella Earle is just one of seven players in the nation to record a triple-double this year, having scored 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the United States Naval Academy. Freshman guard Payton Hull is also tearing it up on the offensive side, averaging 32.5 points in her last two games and earning WAC Newcomer of the Week.

Record: 4-2 overall, 1-0 WAC

Stephen F. Austin State University

Previous ranking: 4

Next games:

— Home against Abilene Christian University on Dec. 2

— Home against Portland State University on Dec. 7

SFA has bounced back strongly after losing two straight games early in the season. Kurstyn Harden and Kyla Deck have been exceptional on offense, leading Stephen F. Austin to have the No. 1-ranked scoring offense in the WAC.

Record: 4-2 overall, 1-0 WAC

Utah Tech University

Previous ranking: 3

Next games:

— At Utah Valley University on Dec. 2

— Home against California Baptist University on Dec. 6

Utah Tech has arguably the best offense overall, ranking first in field goal percentage and three-point percentage and second in scoring and rebounding. One concern, however, is the defensive rebounding since UTU ranks second to last in the WAC in that category.

Record: 4-2 overall, 0-0 WAC

Grand Canyon University

Previous ranking: 2

Next game:

— At the University of Texas at Arlington on Dec. 2

Grand Canyon University has now won three straight games after losing two games in a row early in the season. In this three-game winning streak, GCU has held their opponents to an average of just 42 points per game. Grand Canyon has also forced an average of 16.6 turnovers in this three-game span.

Record: 5-2 overall, 1-0 WAC

California Baptist University

Previous ranking: 1

Next game:

— At Utah Tech University on Dec. 6

The hottest team in the WAC keeps getting hotter as California Baptist stays unbeaten, improving to 6-0 on the year and earning their first conference win as well. In the highly anticipated rematch of the WAC championship game against Southern Utah, it was a dominant second-half performance from Chloe Webb and Kinsley Barrington that led to a 79-66 victory.

Record: 6-0 overall, 1-0 WAC

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net