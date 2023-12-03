Southern Utah scores season-high points in blowout victory over Seattle University

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team got exactly what they wanted in their second game of conference play against the Seattle University Redhawks. SUU maintained a double-digit lead throughout most of the game, going up by as many as 23 points. This game was SUU’s season high in points scored and three-pointers made. That, combined with great defense, led the Thunderbirds to an 83-56 victory.

First quarter

Seattle U won the tip off and scored the first point of the game off a free throw from guard Noemie Bariteau. The first few minutes of the game were slow for both teams, but that did not last long as the Thunderbirds quickly found incredible momentum with a 5-0 run to go up 12-6 with four minutes left in the quarter.

The Thunderbirds did not slow down, finding four threes and forcing seven turnovers. This great play from SUU led to an 18-2 run to go up 20-6. The score for the quarter left SUU up 22-8 with center Ashley Banks scoring five points and guard Ava Uhrich scoring six.

Second quarter

SUU kept their momentum with a 9-3 run to open the quarter. They stayed red hot, extending the lead to 20 points with seven minutes left in the half. This dominant run was led by great passing from SUU guard Daylani Ballena and scoring from fellow guard Alexa Lord, who had 10 points on 5/5 shooting in the half.

This run was put to a brief stop by the Redhawks, who cut the Thunderbirds’ lead from 22 to 14 points. This effort was led by great defense and offense from Seattle U guard Makayla Moore. The late run from Seattle U left SUU up 41-27 at the break.

Third quarter

Coming out of the half, Uhrich quickly put up two on the board for SUU. After that, scoring for both sides slowed down for a few minutes. Despite being down big, the Redhawks made it difficult for SUU to get in the paint, but the Thunderbirds quickly adjusted and found a way to continue scoring.

Seattle U exchanged some shots back and forth with SUU in an attempt to cut the lead down but could not find success despite a persistent effort from Moore. She ended the night with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals. Ballena did a great job keeping the large lead for the Thunderbirds, scoring seven points in the quarter. She ended the game with 15 points, six assists and no turnovers. The third quarter ended with the Thunderbirds up 60-39.

Fourth quarter

Ballena opened the final quarter with a drive to the basket. The teams exchanged shots, holding SUU’s lead between 18 and 22 points. The Thunderbirds continued putting up a great defensive effort led by Banks, who had 11 points and two blocks for the game. SUU held their strong lead for the rest of the quarter, ending with a 9-3 run to go up 77-49 against the Redhawks. The game ended with a Thunderbird win of 83-56.

Explosive players

— Ballena scored 15 points and six assists.

— Lord scored 12 points and shot 100% from the field.

— Banks had 11 points and two blocks.

— Uhrich put up 12 points and five rebounds.

— Moore scored 16 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Key stats

— SUU scored 10 more bench points than Seattle U.

— SUU grabbed 19 more rebounds than their opposition.

— SUU made eight three-pointers to set a season high.

— SUU dished out 24 assists and held Seattle U to 10.

Author: Jacob McQueary

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net