Second Studio to present 1920s-themed “SUU Live”

Southern Utah University’s student-run theatre company, Second Studio, will be returning to their monthly variety show, “SUU Live,” after a brief hiatus. This month’s show, “‘20s Night at the Speakeasy,” will be staged on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

After October’s SUU Live, the company took a month off due to scheduling conflicts with other Second Studio and Theatre, Dance, and Arts Administration productions. Now that they’re returning for what will be their final event of the semester, they plan to leave one more mark on the SUU community before the semester’s end while still being simple enough to mesh with students’ preparation for finals.

“‘20s speakeasy is a little more lowkey of a theme, which makes it easier to find an act that’ll fit the theme without putting too much pressure on the performer during finals prep,” said Second Studio Showcase Manager Spencer Smith. Smith presented the show as a chance for students to display pieces they’ve worked on over the course of the semester so as to not require the preparation of something new.

“SUU Live” features a number of acts ranging from duets to drag performances and is open to participation from people in the SUU community as a whole, not just those within the theatre department.

“Everyone deserves a chance to show their skills, just as everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment by their peers,” said Smith. “SUU Lives are a rich experience regardless of your major.”

Prep for an “SUU Live” starts before the semester begins, with Smith and Showcase Director Abbie Cochrane working together to assemble the show.

“I create spreadsheets and email drafts months in advance to make things easier for myself,” said Smith.

In addition to providing performance opportunities for SUU students, “SUU Live” also serves as Second Studio’s main form of fundraising outside of ticket sales for their productions. With tickets costing just $3 at the door, attending the showcase each month is an easy way to support student-focused theatre.

For more information on Second Studio’s productions, including how to get involved with future SUU Lives, follow them on Instagram.

Author: Tessa Cheshire

Photos courtesy of Second Studio

accent@suunews.net