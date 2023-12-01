An ecotourism adventure with professor Anne Smith

One of Southern Utah University’s outdoor recreation professors, Anne Smith, will be conducting a three-week long study abroad called Africa Adventure: Ecotourism and Travel Photography in Eswatini and South Africa from May 7 to May 26 in 2024. On this trip, Smith and her husband, fellow professor Jon Smith, will be teaching classes that will provide students with six academic credits toward their degree.

The program focuses on two main classes, ORPT 4700: Ecotourism and COMM 3090: Photojournalism. Ecotourism focuses on being responsible when traveling to natural areas and being mindful of the well-being of local people. Photojournalism focuses on travel photography concerning nature and the wild game of Africa. Students will visit game reserves, national parks, cultural centers and charity organizations. During the intense three-week endeavor, they will have a variety of experiential learning activities, including providing service to local communities, donating toys to orphans and focusing on conservation and humanitarian needs. Students will also learn how to take pictures of animals, landscapes and cultural events.

“Ecotourism is an important idea that, through the use of sustainable tourism, communities around the world can conserve land and resources and can benefit economically for current and future generations. When we visit southern Africa, we see this in action and help contribute to local communities through sustainable service, a variety of accommodations, culturally significant food, crafts and activities that are provided by local communities,” Smith said.

Around 10 years ago, Anne and her husband had the opportunity through the U.S. State Department Fulbright Scholars program to live in Eswatini, where Jon taught at the local university. “As a result of our amazing experience, we wanted to come back and share this life-changing opportunity with students. We have taken five trips back to Eswatini and South Africa with our students, where they have participated to earn six credits,” said Smith.

Applications for study abroad trips though SUU are open now. For information regarding this trip or others that the Office of Learning Abroad provides, including requirements and deadlines, refer to their page.

Author: Dylan Dalton

Photographer: Dylan Dalton

Editor: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net