Week 3 WAC men’s basketball rankings

Another week of men’s college basketball is complete, and now we look ahead to the first-time teams in the Western Athletic Conference that will play each other this season. California Baptist University leads the WAC conference with a 5-1 record, while the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley sits in last place with a 2-5 record.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Previous ranking: 11

Next games:

— Home against Grand Canyon University on Nov. 29

— At Tarleton State University on Dec. 2

UTRGV has lost their last two games by an average of 18 points. The defense is giving up an average of 80.1 points per game on 45.8% from the field. If the defense continues to give up this high field goal percentage, they could be in for a long season, especially with Grand Canyon University up next on their schedule.

Record: 2-5

Utah Tech University

Previous ranking: 10

Next game:

— Home against Utah Valley University on Dec. 2

Utah Tech had a tough time against Washington State University, losing 93-53. In this game, the Trailblazers only shot 29.8% from the field and had 16 turnovers. Washington State, on the other hand, shot an impressive 56.1% from the field and 65.2% from three.

Record: 2-3

Southern Utah University

Previous ranking: 9

Next games:

— Home against California Baptist University on Nov. 29

— At Seattle University on Dec. 2

Southern Utah went 1-1 this past week at a multi-team event. In SUU’s three losses on the year, they’ve averaged only 69.6 points per game. In their two wins, they are averaging 91 points per game. If Southern Utah can shoot the ball well, California Baptist could be on upset alert.

Record: 2-3

University of Texas at Arlington

Previous ranking: 8

Next games:

— Home against Abilene Christian University on Nov. 29

— At Grand Canyon University on Dec. 2

Senior forward Shemar Wilson has been UTA’s best source of offense this year, averaging 16.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. They need a second option to step up to help the scoring if they want to compete against some of the top teams in the WAC.

Record: 3-3

Abilene Christian University

Previous ranking: 6

Next games:

— At the University of Texas at Arlington on Nov. 29

— Home against Stephen F. Austin State University on Dec. 2

ACU went 1-1 at a multi-team event in the U.S. Virgin Islands this past week. Senior forward Airion Simmons had his best game against Missouri State University, scoring 25 points on 10/16 shooting from the field and a perfect 4/4 from three.

Record: 3-3

Tarleton State University

Previous ranking: 7

Next games:

— At Stephen F. Austin State University on Nov. 29

— Home against University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 2

Tarleton State went 2-0 in a multi-team event in California, holding teams to an average of 49.5 points per game. Senior forward Jakorie Smith was named WAC Player of the Week after he averaged 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

Record: 4-2

Seattle University

Previous ranking: 5

Next games:

— At Utah Valley University on Nov. 29

— Home against Southern Utah University on Dec. 2

Seattle University is riding a two-game winning streak in which their offense averaged 85.5 points per game. They will face a tough, stingy Utah Valley defense that is allowing only 66.5 points per game.

Record: 4-2

Stephen F. Austin University

Previous ranking: 2

Next games:

— Home against Tarleton State University on Nov. 29

— At Abilene Christian University on Dec. 2

After winning three straight games, Stephen F. Austin lost to Utah State University 79-49. As a team, they struggled on offense, shooting 33.9% from the field and 17.6% from three and committing 18 turnovers. If this isn’t fixed soon, they could be on upset alert against a rolling Tarleton State team.

Record: 4-2

Utah Valley University

Previous ranking: 3

Next games:

— Home against Seattle University on Nov. 29

— At Utah Tech University on Dec. 2

Utah Valley University got back in the win column after beating Western Colorado University 87-52. UVU has one of the best defenses in the WAC, allowing only 66.5 points per game. In their four wins, UVU is averaging 78.5 points per game. In their two losses, they only averaged 53 points.

Record: 4-2

California Baptist University

Previous ranking: 4

Next games:

— At Southern Utah University on Nov. 29

— Home against Utah Tech University on Dec. 2

California Baptist is arguably the hottest team in the WAC after winning three straight games thanks to a defense that is playing at an elite level. CBU is giving up an average of 61.3 points per game while also outrebounding teams by an average of 9.8 rebounds.

Record: 5-1

Grand Canyon University

Previous ranking: 1

Next games:

— At the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 29

— Home against the University of Texas at Arlington on Dec. 2

Grand Canyon University bounced back after their first loss of the season with a win over North Dakota State University 86-71. Senior guard Tyon Grant-Foster was named WAC Newcomer of the Week for the second week in a row since he put up 25 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Record: 4-1

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net