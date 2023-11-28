How to apply for graduation

Graduation applications are due Dec. 1 for all students expecting to graduate in the spring. Failing to complete the application by the deadline may result in a $50 late fee.

This deadline applies to all students expecting to walk at commencement on April 26. The application can be found online through the mySUU portal and can be completed using the following steps:

— Click on “Student Menu” found in the student banner section of the page.

— Select “Apply for Graduation.”

— Choose the appropriate academic term.

— Follow the instructions to complete the remainder of the application.

Upon completion, students will receive an email either to confirm that the application has been received or to request changes for any errors that may have occurred. Another email will be sent once the application has been checked and approved.

For students expecting to graduate in the summer, the application deadline is on Dec. 15, and the same steps shown above can be followed. Additional information about the graduation application is available in the Registrar’s Office, located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Rotunda, or they can be contacted by calling 435-586-7715.

Author: Caden Houchin

Photos courtesy of SUU

Editor: Chevy Blackburn

news@suunews.net