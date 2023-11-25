Week 2 WAC women’s basketball power rankings

Week two of women’s basketball has officially been completed, and we have had some high-level performances from a number of different players. Along with that, we have three teams still searching for their first win. Here is where every team ranks two weeks into the season.

Seattle University

Previous ranking: 11

Next games:

— At Portland State University on Nov. 25

— Home against Utah Valley University on Nov. 29

Seattle University is still looking for its first win of the season after losing to the University of Washington and California Polytechnic State University this past week. One big concern is the turnovers. Seattle U is averaging 22.4 turnovers per game. If Seattle wants to turn this season around, that number needs to drop.

Record: 0-5

University of Texas at Arlington

Previous ranking: 8

Next games:

— Against Illinois State University on Nov. 24

— Against North Carolina A&T State on Nov. 25

— At Abilene Christian University on Nov. 29

In their only game last week, UTA suffered a loss to the University of Texas at San Antonio 70-66. UT Arlington continued to struggle to rebound the ball, losing 32-22 in that category. This has to be a point of emphasis if they want to start winning games.

Record: 0-4

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Previous ranking: 7

Next game:

— At Grand Canyon University on Nov. 29

As a team, UTRGV is only shooting 37% from the field and 28% from the three-point line. One plus has been junior transfer Kade Hackerott. Hackerott was named Western Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Week after averaging 14.5 points and nine rebounds.

Record: 0-5

Tarleton State University

Previous ranking: 10

Next game:

— Home against Stephen F. Austin University on Nov 29

Although Tarleton State lost both of its games last week, they moved up in the power rankings because of the way they played in those games in addition to the struggling play of the other teams in the conference. As a team, TSU is averaging 15.5 assists per game.

Record: 1-3

Utah Valley University

Previous ranking: 9

Next games:

— At the University of Idaho on Nov. 25

— At Seattle University on Nov. 29

Utah Valley had its best offensive performance against Westminster College when they scored 76 points behind senior guard Jenna Dick and sophomore guard Kaylee Byon. If UVU can continue to play like that, they can be a threat come conference play.

Record: 2-2

Southern Utah University

Previous ranking: 4

Next game:

— Home against California Baptist University on Nov. 28

Southern Utah has continued to struggle in the early part of the season. Although they went 1-1 this last week, they had a tough time beating a struggling University of Alaska Fairbanks 72-58. Megan Smith did have a career-high 30 points in that victory, however.

Record: 1-3

Abilene Christian University

Previous ranking: 6

Next games:

— At Towson University on Nov. 25

— At United States Naval Academy on Nov. 26

— Home against the University of Texas Arlington on Nov. 29

Junior guard Aspen Thornton and freshman guard Payton Hull have been impressive so far this season, averaging 11.3 points per game each for ACU. In their last game, Thornton led all players with 18 points, while Hull led all players off the bench with 11 points.

Record: 2-1

Stephen F. Austin University

Previous ranking: 5

Next games:

— Home against Rice University on Nov. 25

— At Tarleton State University on Nov. 29

Redshirt senior Kurstyn Harden is playing the best basketball of her college career, as she is averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 61.5% from the field. One problem for SFA is the team’s three-point percentage. They are only shooting 24.1% from three.

Record: 2-2

Utah Tech University

Previous ranking: 3

Next game:

— At Stonehill College on Nov. 25

Redshirt sophomore Maddie Warren leads the team with 17.2 points and 2.2 steals per game. If she can continue to play this well alongside Breaunna Gillen, they could be a deadly one-two punch to push for a WAC title.

Record: 3-2

Grand Canyon University

Previous ranking: 1

Next games:

— Home against Fresno State University on Nov. 24

— Home against Nicholls State University on Nov. 25

— Home against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 29

Grand Canyon University dropped both of its games this past week, which is why they are no longer ranked No. 1 in the WAC rankings. One little concern is the team’s ability to rebound. They have a -2.5 rebounding margin in their four games this year.

Record: 2-2

California Baptist University

Previous ranking: 2

Next game:

— At Southern Utah University on Nov. 28.

California Baptist has looked like the most complete team so far in the WAC. The only concern has been the turnovers. As a team, they are averaging 20 turnovers per game. That will need to improve as they get ready for a rematch of the WAC championship game against Southern Utah.

Record: 5-0

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net