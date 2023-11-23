Singing with the Symphony

Southern Utah University’s music department fosters musicians of many kinds, allowing students to hone their skills as performers, educators and artists. Very few, however, have the opportunity to perform with a professional orchestra before the end of their undergraduate degree.

Anne Turner is a senior vocal performance student with an emphasis in opera at SUU. She recently won the Salute to Youth competition, a contest held by the Utah Symphony that gives young people between the ages of 8 and 23 the opportunity to perform as soloists with a professional orchestra. This year, nine winners were chosen to perform with the Utah Symphony on Nov. 22.

Raised in San Antonio, Texas, Turner began singing with choirs in elementary school. Once she reached high school, she started singing classically. She continued to sing in choirs as well, auditioning for prestigious groups such as the All-State Mixed Choir, where she placed in the top-three chairs two years in a row.

Turner applied to SUU after a friend from high school suggested the university. She was accepted with a scholarship and began attending in 2020.

During her freshman year, Turner performed a scene from Engelbert Humperdinck’s opera “Hänsel und Gretel,” an operatic retelling of the fairytale. This experience led her to declare opera as her emphasis.

“I was singing a lot of art songs in my lessons,” said Turner. “I just decided [on] opera and ran with it.”

Turner has been involved in several opera productions throughout her time at SUU. She played Zita in Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi,” a comedic opera that follows the story of a family gathering to mourn a recently passed loved one and, more importantly, to read the contents of his will. She also portrayed Angelica in “Suor Angelica,” an opera following the life of a young nun. These two operas are part of Giacomo’s “Il Trittico,” a trio of one act operas.

Most recently, she played Zelda in “The Ghosts of Gatsby,” a modern opera highlighting F. Scott Fitzgerald’s relationship with his wife, Zelda. Currently, she is cast as the titular role in Georges Bizet’s “Carmen,” which will be performed in March 2024.

“I really started being intense about [opera] my sophomore year,” said Turner. “It’s way easier to do something when you’re intense about it.”

Last year, Turner was awarded the Thunderbird Award for Student Artist of the Year. Each nominee performed for the judging committee and an audience.

“I hadn’t sung opera for people who aren’t music people,” said Turner. “It was very fun looking out in the audience when I was singing and seeing everyone’s faces, shocked because [opera] is really pretty when it’s done well.”

She was nominated for the award alongside five other students from all of the colleges with the performing and visual arts.

“I was not expecting to get it at all,” Turner said. “It was amazing, and everyone was super supportive. It was the beginning of my ‘I finally know what I’m doing with my life’ track.”

Turner has competed in several competitions for voice, including the National Association of Teachers and Singing competition, where she progressed to the national level in the classical music division.

While researching performance opportunities, Turner came across the Salute To Youth competition, a long-standing tradition for the Utah Symphony. It was designed with the intent to foster young Utah artists from the ages of 10 to 23. The competition is open to all sorts of musicians from winds, to strings, to vocalists. Both soloists and small ensembles are invited to audition. Turner sent in an initial audition in July, after which she was invited to sing live in Abravanel Hall for the final audition rounds on Sept. 11.

“When I opened my mouth the first time to sing the beginning of my aria, my mouth dropped open,” Turner said. “It was like a wave. Even if I wasn’t going to [win the competition], I was just happy I got to sing in Abravanel.”

After her performance, Turner was informed that she had been selected to perform with the Utah Symphony in the Salute to Youth concert later this year. She also has the opportunity to do an interview with the director of the Utah Opera.

“I’m very excited,” said Turner. “The director of Utah Opera is going to be there and asking questions, and I get to meet them. The exposure is so exciting.”

Currently, Turner studies voice under professor Carol Ann Modesitt, who directs the opera program at SUU. Turner also serves as the president of OPUS, SUU’s top choir. She has sung with the group consistently throughout her time at SUU.

After graduation, Turner plans on attending graduate school to continue her musical education. She also hopes to perform opera wherever she is able, whether that’s locally, across the country or even in Europe.

“I want to go to the Met Opera House. That’s everyone’s ideal place they want to go when they’re studying opera,” Turner said.

With this goal in her sights, Turner continues to commit herself to her craft. The prestigious recognition she’s received throughout her time at SUU is merely a stepping stone to her future.

Author: Gracie Butterfield

Photos courtesy of Anne Turner

accent@suunews.net

