Men’s basketball will head to Louisiana to finish off road trip

The Southern Utah University men’s basketball team will travel south to Louisiana as they get ready to face off against Louisiana Tech University on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. and Texas State University on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. Both games can be streamed through ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech University enters this game with a 2-1 record on the year. Their defense has been excellent to open the season, holding teams to just 62.3 points per game. They also keep opponents to shooting 39.5% from the field and 27.7% from behind the three-point line.

Junior guard Jaylin Henderson has been a big help coming off the bench, leading the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game. Henderson has also been efficient from the field, shooting 57.1% overall and 53.8% from three.

Texas State

Texas State University enters this week 2-1 on the year after coming off a victory over the University of Texas San Antonio 72-62. TSU has been very effective on the rebounds, having a +7.5 rebounding margin as a team. Junior forward Brandon Love leads the Bobcats with 8.3 rebounds per game.

Southern Utah

Southern Utah University comes into this two-game matchup with a 1-2 record after dropping their last game to Utah State University 93-84. SUU’s offense has played well in their first three games, averaging 88 points per game while only averaging 10.7 turnovers.

Southern Utah has five different players that are averaging double-digit points. Sophomore guard Prophet Johnson leads the team in scoring with 16.3 points per game on 51.5% shooting from the field.

Key statistics

— As a team, Louisiana Tech University is averaging 17.7 assists per game.

— Texas State University averages 4.5 blocks per game as a team with Love leading the team with 13.

— Southern Utah University is averaging 7.7 steals per game as a team, which have led to 20.7 points per game off turnovers.



Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net