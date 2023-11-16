Megan Smith’s career high lifts Southern Utah over Alaska Fairbanks

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team earned their first win of the season over the University of Alaska Fairbanks 72-58.

First quarter

Graduate student center Megan Smith made an instant impact in the game, scoring 10 of Southern Utah’s 20 points. Junior guard Destiny Reimers was everywhere for Alaska Fairbanks, scoring four points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block.

Second quarter

The defense for Southern Utah intensified, holding Alaska Fairbanks to shoot 2/11 from the field and 0/4 from three. The University of Alaska Fairbanks outrebounded Southern Utah 13-7, keeping the score close. SUU led 34-26 at the break.

Third quarter

Sophomore small forward Kayla Johnson had five of her 18 points in this quarter for Alaska Fairbanks. Junior guard Shiho Isono hit an impressive jumper as time expired to give Southern Utah a 50-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter

Senior guard Daylani Ballena played aggressively in the last period, scoring all eight of her fourth-quarter points either in the paint or from the free-throw line. As a team, SUU shot 50% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line to secure the win over Alaska Fairbanks.

Key statistics

— Smith had a career-high 30 points, all of which came in the paint.

— Alaska Fairbanks outrebounded Southern Utah 44-37.

— SUU forced 24 turnovers for a gain of 27 points.

— Reimers finished the game with nine points, three rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

What’s next?

Southern Utah University will travel to California to take on the University of California Santa Barbara on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net