Week 1 WAC men’s basketball power rankings

After just one week of men’s college basketball, we have already seen some very exciting games. Five teams in the Western Athletic Conference remain undefeated, and all teams have recorded at least one victory.

Utah Tech University

Previous ranking: 11

Next games:

— At Youngstown State University on Nov. 17

— Home against Lake Erie College on Nov. 18

After a close-battled loss on the road against Santa Clara University, the Trailblazers bounced back and beat Jacksonville State University in overtime. One bright spot for Utah Tech has been freshman guard Aric Demings. He is averaging 16.5 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 50% from three.

Record: 1-1

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Previous ranking: 10

Next games:

— At Texas Christian University on Nov. 14

— At Oklahoma University on Nov. 17

Junior guard Elijah Elliot is off to a hot start, averaging 22 points, 4.5 assists and four rebounds per game for the Vaqueros. The defense was an issue, giving up 100 points to South Dakota University. The schedule doesn’t get any easier with two Big 12 opponents this next week.

Record: 1-1

Southern Utah University

Previous ranking: 9

Next game:

— At Utah State University on Nov. 14

Following a one-point loss against California State University, Bakersfield, Southern Utah found their rhythm in a 108-73 victory over Life Pacific University. SUU had six players in double figures, including a team-high 22 points for sophomore guard Prophet Johnson.

Record: 1-1

University of Texas Arlington

Previous ranking: 8

Next games:

— At New Mexico University on Nov. 16

— At University of Arizona on Nov. 19.

UT Arlington guard DaJuan Gordon was named WAC Player of the Week after averaging 19 points and 12.5 rebounds per game on a 44.8% field goal percentage. They are going to need all the help they can get as they get ready for No. 3-ranked Arizona on Sunday.

Record: 2-0

Tarleton State University

Previous ranking: 6

Next game:

— At Bradley University on Nov. 14

Tarleton State drops a spot in the power rankings after going 2-1 this last week. After losing 80-50 against Virginia University, they bounced back, beating Florida International University and the University of North Texas at Dallas. Senior forward Jakorie Smith averaged a team-high 14.7 points per game in those three games.

Record: 2-1

California Baptist University

Previous ranking: 7

Next games:

— Home against Portland State University on Nov. 17

— Home against St. Thomas-Minnesota on Nov. 18

— Home against California Polytechnic State University on Nov. 19

CBU moves up a spot in the rankings following their 2-0 start to the season. Junior guard Dominique Daniels Jr. was named WAC Newcomer of the Week. The transfer from San Bernardino Valley College has made an instant impact, averaging 23.5 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 57.9% from behind the arc.

Record: 2-0

Abilene Christian University

Previous ranking: 5

Next games:

— Home against Prairie View A&M University on Nov. 14

— Home against San Jose State University on Nov. 17

ACU is coming off probably the most impressive win this year in the WAC: beating Oklahoma State University 64-59 in Stillwater. Their defense held OK State to shoot 5/23 from three and forced 13 turnovers. One early question mark is the offense. In their first two games, they only average 64 points per game. That is nine points lower than last year.

Record: 1-1

Utah Valley University

Previous ranking: 4

Next games:

— At Charlotte University on Nov. 15

— At University of Southern Mississippi on Nov. 19

Two transfer guards Tanner Toolson and Drake Allen have made an instant impact for the Wolverines, leading the team in scoring. As a team, UVU shot 68% from the field and 50% from behind the arc in their overtime win over Sam Houston. If they can continue to put up those numbers, this team is poised for a deep run.

Record: 2-0

Stephen F. Austin State University

Previous ranking: 2

Next game:

— At Loyola Marymount University on Nov. 19.

SFA drops one spot in the rankings after their overtime loss to Middle Tennessee University. As a team, Stephen F. Austin is shooting an impressive 50.4% from the field and 34.3% from three. One concern is their -4.0 rebound margin in their three games this year.

Record: 2-1

Seattle University

Previous ranking: 3

Next games:

— Home against Northern Arizona University on Nov. 15

— At Virginia Commonwealth University on Nov. 18

Redshirt senior guard Cameron Tyson continues to impress, averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. A note to make for this team is their poor shooting percentage. In their first two games, they are 8/36 from three, which is only 22.2%.

Record: 2-0

Grand Canyon University

Previous ranking: 1

Next game:

— Home against San Francisco University on Nov. 17

GCU is by far the most impressive team in the WAC so far this year. As a team, they are beating their opponents by an average of 27.5 points per game. In their two games, they averaged 44.5 rebounds. Senior guard Tyon Grant-Foster leads the team in scoring with 20.5 points per game.

Record: 2-0

