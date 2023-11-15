Southern Utah falls short to Utah State in an explosive battle

The Southern Utah University men’s basketball team faced off against the Utah State University Aggies for their third game of the season.

The Thunderbirds started strong and led for most of the first half. However, the Aggies took over in the last three minutes of the half to secure a one-point lead going into the break. The Aggies carried this momentum with them through the second half to secure a 93-84 win over the Thunderbirds.

First half

SUU started the game sharp, scoring the first eight points of the game. The Thunderbirds held strong against the Aggies, leading by as many as ten points. This performance was led by SUU guards Prophet Johnson and Zion Young, who put up 13 points each in the half.

USU didn’t give up, and the Aggies started cutting the lead with three minutes left. This offensive surge was led by USU forward Great Osobor, who ended the night putting up a staggering 31 points and 10 rebounds. This gave the Aggies a one-point lead going into the half up 46-45.

Second half

The Aggies came out of the break strong, determined to extend their lead by starting the half scoring 10 unanswered points to go up 55-45. Dominique Ford ended this USU run by hitting a three-pointer with sixteen minutes remaining in regulation. After the SUU score, the Aggies responded and continued to dominate with great scoring from Osobor and Darius Brown II. Brown II showed great passing by contributing eight assists in the game.

The Thunderbirds fought back with great scoring efforts by Johnson and Ford, but USU didn’t slow down on the offensive end, building up their biggest lead of 14 points. Southern Utah was never able to make a deep cut into the Aggies’ lead for the remainder of the game, which secured the Aggies’ 93-84 victory.

Explosive players

— Osobor scored 31 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

— Brown II scored 22 points, shooting 5/9 from three with eight assists.

— Johnson scored 24 points.

— Ford scored 19 points and dished four assists.

Key stats

— Utah State had 21 points off free throws, while SUU was held to 11.

— Utah State outrebounded the Thunderbirds 38-26.

Up next for SUU

Sitting at 1-2 for the season, Southern Utah will look to even their record on the road against the Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. MST. This event can be attended at the Thomas Assembly Center or streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Jacob McQueary

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net