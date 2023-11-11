Southern Utah closes cross country season at regionals

The Southern Utah University men’s and women’s cross country programs wrapped up their season on Friday, Nov. 10, at the NCAA Mountain Regional Championships, where the women finished 15th in the 6,000-meter and the men finished 11th in the 10K in a field stacked with some of the nation’s best teams.

Men’s recap

With 323 points, the Thunderbirds finished just behind in-state rivals Utah State University and Weber State University.

Leading the flock in 41st place was Coleman Cragun with a time of 30 minutes and 16.8 seconds. Noah Jenkins was close behind with a 51st place finish and a time of 30:26.5. Jacob Peterson and Travis Feeny finished in 71st and 74th, respectively, with times of 30:51.8 and 31:06.2.

Rounding out the competition for Southern Utah was Lanse Larsen in 87th at 31:24.3, Logan Peele in 90th at 31:37.3 and Bowen Martin in 93rd at 31:40.8.

Women’s recap

The women’s team finished with 458 points in front of teams such as Northern Colorado University and the University of Nevada, Reno.

In 60th place, junior Sariah Hernandez led the way for the Thunderbirds with a time of 21:01.4. Taylor Jorgensen finished in 90th at 21:45.8, and Addison Dalton crossed the finish line in 94th place at 21:51.2.

Wrapping up competition for SUU was Josii Johnson with a 101st place finish and a time of 22:08.8, and Daisy Baker in 114th with a time of 22:40.3.

With these finishes, the Thunderbirds will not secure any qualifying spots in the NCAA nationals at the University of Virginia next weekend and have finished their season.

Author: James Wilson

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net