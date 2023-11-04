Former Thunderbird to compete in New York City Marathon

Cameron Levins, a Southern Utah University athletics legend, is set to race in this year’s New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Levins competed with both Thunderbird cross country and track and field from 2007 to 2012. In his time in Cedar City, he became a two-time NCAA champion and 14-time Summit League champion.

After his graduation, Levins only kept going. He has competed in two Olympic games, representing his home country of Canada both times.

This year has already been successful for Levins. He raced in the Tokyo Marathon in March, where he placed fifth and set the North American record. Since then, he has placed second in the 2023 Canadian 10,000-meter Championships and first in the Canadian Half-Marathon Championships.

Levins is a favorite to win the NYC Marathon. He told the New York Times that he runs about 180 miles each week, which averages to nearly a full marathon every single day. He will be one of about 50,000 competitors racing this Sunday. The marathon can be viewed on ESPN2 at 6 a.m. MDT.

Author: Anden Garfield

Photos courtesy of Southern Utah University

sports@suunews.net