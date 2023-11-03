Head football coach DeLane Fitzgerald suspended for one game

Southern Utah University football head coach DeLane Fitzgerald will face a one-game suspension from the university after a reported violation of a recruiting rule. The suspension issued by SUU is the result of an agreement between the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the university on the handling of the situation.

Fitzgerald has led the Thunderbirds to a 3-5 overall record and a 2-2 conference record this year. With only three games left in the season, he is set to miss the last home game of 2023 against the Lincoln University Oaklanders on Nov. 2.

According to SUU Athletics: “The NCAA notified Southern Utah University about a reported recruiting rule violation in its football program. In the spirit of cooperation and in line with what the NCAA has requested, Coach Fitzgerald will serve a one-game suspension this Saturday against Lincoln. The rest of the coaching staff will be at Saturday’s game. Coach Fitzgerald will be back with the team at the team’s next scheduled activity after the game.”

Thunderbird football has yet to decide who the acting head coach will be while facing the Oaklanders. The matchup will take place at 1 p.m. in Eccles Coliseum. Following the game, Fitzgerald will become eligible to coach the team from their next practice through the rest of the season.

Author: Kale Nelson

Photos Courtesy of SUU Athletics

eic@suunews.net