Football to host Lincoln University for senior night

The Southern Utah University football team will host Lincoln University for their senior night game. It will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Eccles Coliseum, and kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Thunderbirds and Oaklanders competed last year, and SUU came away with a 55-0 win.

Lincoln

The Oaklanders, independent of a conference, have yet to win a game this season. They are 0-10 entering Saturday’s matchup.

Lincoln quarterback TJ Goodwin has averaged 118.7 passing yards per game and thrown for nine touchdowns. Goodwin’s top target is Shamon Gennes, who has 274 receiving yards on the year. Otis Weah follows close behind with 225 receiving yards, but his 646 rushing yards allow him to average 96.8 all-purpose yards per game.

The Oaklander offense depends heavily on Marquise Lawson and Sheick Diakite, totalling 50 and 34 tackles, respectively.

Last time out, Lincoln had their best game yet. Though they were on the losing end, they held Kennesaw State University to 28 points, giving them their best defensive showing so far.

Southern Utah

The Thunderbirds, 3-5 on the season, are coming off a 52-14 home victory against Abilene Christian University.

The SUU offense averages 30.8 points per game. Quarterback Justin Miller has thrown 20 touchdowns on the year, putting him at No. 2 in the United Athletic Conference. More than anyone else, he has thrown to Isaiah Wooden, who averages 70.8 receiving yards per game and has seven touchdowns this season. Zach Mitchell is a close second with 69.3 yards per game and four touchdowns. Wooden and Mitchell are third and sixth in the UAC in receiving yards per game.

Braedon Wissler and Targhee Lambson split running back duties, contributing 457 and 283 rushing yards total. Lambson leads the team with six rushing touchdowns, which also qualifies him for fourth in the UAC.

Southern Utah has caught more interceptions than any other defense in the UAC with 10. AJ Felton is first on the Thunderbirds and second in the conference with three. Aubrey Nellems is leading the team in total tackles with 57 but is followed directly by Tre Gola-Callard and Kohner Cullimore, who are tied at 56. Meanwhile, Robert Horsey leads the team and is third in the UAC, having costed opposing offenses 37 yards on tackles for loss.

The Thunderbirds are known as a fourth-quarter team with 83 points, about 34% of their scoring, coming in the final 15 minutes.

Twelve seniors are set to be recognized at the game:

— Wide receiver Timothy Patrick Jr.

— Defensive end Julian Sanderlin

— Wide receiver Ethan Bolingbroke

— Cornerback AJ Felton

— Wide receiver Isaiah Wooden

— Cornerback Jordan Washington

— Quarterback Justin Miller

— Linebacker Aubrey Nellems

— Running back Landon Freeman

— Cornerback Cody Coleman

— Defensive tackle Robert Horsey

— Defensive lineman Aaron Romero

Author: Anden Garfield

Photographer: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net