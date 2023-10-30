Soccer’s season ends at the hands of Seattle

The Southern Utah University soccer team participated in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament, taking on Seattle University in a match that would ultimately be won by the Redhawks 2-1.

The match started with both teams playing aggressive defense. Seattle’s offense quickly took over, though, controlling the pace of the game within the first half. A fast break goal from sophomore Caroline Penner off a sliding assist from junior Savannah Singleton gave them the 1-0 lead going into halftime.

Not wanting their season to end, the Thunderbirds rallied to open the second half, scoring a goal only four minutes in. The equalizing goal was scored by sophomore sensation Whitney Gardner, who floated it in from just outside of the penalty box over the Redhawks’ defense.

Seattle answered back in the closing minutes of the game when junior Jourdyn Curran delivered a corner kick straight to the waiting head of senior Hallie Bergford, who tapped it in for the game-winning goal that knocked the Thunderbirds out of the tournament.

The loss brings Southern Utah’s final record to 3-11-5 overall and 3-6-1 in conference play. Meanwhile, Seattle now advances to the semi-finals to face second-seeded California Baptist University for a spot in the championship game.

Author: Aidan Mortensen

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net