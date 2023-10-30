Halloween Costume Climb to be hosted by SUU Outdoors

This year marks the third anniversary of the annual Halloween Costume Climb hosted by SUU Outdoors and their Local Events, Activities and Programming program. This event will take place on Oct. 31 from 5-10 p.m. at the climbing wall in the J. L. Sorenson P.E. Building.

SUU Outdoors Coordinator Baylee Howe, one of the leaders responsible for the themed climb, encourages students to participate. “Come dressed up! Come climb! There will be a costume contest voted on by our Instagram followers, and there will be candy and prizes,” said Howe.

Those of all climbing experience levels are welcome to attend. Students can show up at any time during the event to enjoy the atmosphere and get to know other climbers and fellow SUU students.

Though this is a fairly new tradition, it has become popular. “I started this event two years ago when we started our LEAP program, and it was a hit, so we have kept it going every year since,” said Howe. She plans on continuing the Costume Climb in future years, adding to the list of Southern Utah University-sponsored Halloween celebrations.

There will be prizes for the costume winners and Halloween candy for all participants. For more information about SUU Outdoors events, visit their website.

Author: Kaden Flippen

Photographer: Lily Brunson

Editor: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net