Soccer gearing for playoff matchup against Seattle University

The Southern Utah University soccer team is set to play Seattle University in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. Seattle enters the playoffs as the third seed, while Southern Utah enters as the sixth seed. The teams met for a regular season match on Oct. 19 that Seattle won 4-0.

Seattle U

Seattle University went 8-8-2 in the regular season with a record of 6-2-1 in WAC play. The Redhawks have been playing some of their best ball lately, finishing the season 6-0-1 while averaging 2.2 goals per game. In those last seven games, their leading scorer has been sophomore midfielder Caroline Penner with a total of seven goals during that span.

Freshman goalkeeper Kassidy Kirgan has been a bright spot for Seattle U as well, only allowing one goal in her last seven games. On the season, Kirgan has a total of 59 saves and a save percentage of 76%.

Southern Utah

Southern Utah went 3-10-5 in the regular season with a record of 3-5-1 in the WAC. SUU is also coming into this game hot, having gone 3-3 in their last six games.

Redshirt sophomore Whitney Gardner and sophomore Sammie Sofonia have been the Thunderbirds’ top scorers this year. Gardner has a team-high four goals, and Sofonia is right behind her with three goals on the year. In the last six games, junior midfielder Mayu Yamamoto has been great lately with two goals scored.

Key stats

— Southern Utah has averaged only 0.7 goals per game in their 10 losses and two goals per game in their three games won.

— Seattle University had assists on 17 of their 29 goals scored this year, with freshman Kailee Wilson’s four assists leading the team.

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net