Women’s golf finishes off the season

The Southern Utah University women’s golf team completed their fall season at the Clash at Boulder Creek on Oct. 24 in Boulder City, Nevada. They shot a combined 32 over par and finished 17th as a team.

Tanyatorn Thalangkarn performed once again for SUU. They shot a combined three under par for the tournament, qualifying for a 17th-place tie. Anais Guibal was next for the Thunderbirds, tying for 72nd at nine over par in the tournament. Tijana Jovicevic Kovacic shot one over par 73 in the final round. Cornelia Karlsson finished tied for 92nd, and Ellie Olsen finished tied for 99.

Team results

1st – Long Beach State: 839 (-25)

2nd – San Francisco: 850 (-14)

3rd – Northern Arizona: 852 (-12)

4th – Seattle University: 856 (-8)

5th – Illinois State: 857 (-7)

6th – Boise State Women’s Golf: 858 (-6)

7th – Fresno State: 864 (E)

8th – San Diego State: 871 (+7)

9th – UTEP: 874 (+10)

10th – UC Irvine: 875 (+11)

11th – Northern Colorado: 876 (+12)

12th – UC Riverside: 877 (+13)

Tied for 13th – Montana State: 880 (+16)

Tied for 13th – Weber State: 880 (+16)

15th – University of Idaho: 884 (+20)

16th – CSU-Bakersfield: 888 (+24)

17th – Southern Utah: 896 (+32)

18th – UTRGV: 897 (+33)

19th – North Dakota: 928 (+64)

Author: Cormick Bone

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net