Philosophy Club hosts Horror Night featuring ‘Scream’

Members of the Philosophy Club, along with horror movie enthusiasts from other majors, met in Bristlecone Hall for a showing of the 1996 cult classic “Scream” on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 26. Before the show began, assistant philosophy professors Gretchen Ellefson and Sean Murphy encouraged attendees to indulge in snacks and to consider some of their provided questions about “Scream” and the horror genre. After the movie was concluded, a discussion was held on the philosophical aspects of horror movies.

Ellefson and Murphy wanted Horror Night to be a fun event for students to celebrate the Halloween season. According to Murphy, the main intention of the event was to provide a night of casual discussion where students could enjoy a scary movie before October is done.

“We wanted to pick a fun horror movie. Not every movie has to be deep and thought-provoking,” said Murphy. “We wanted one that was just kind of fun to talk about.”

With Halloween approaching, Ellefson and Murphy also wanted to use the event as a way to examine the deeper implications of horror through a guided discussion on the attractiveness of the genre.

While this event may be over, students are always welcome to get involved with the Philosophy Club to discuss any and all philosophical questions. The club holds weekly meetings on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. in GC 107. The club is for any students interested in philosophy, regardless of their major.

Emails can be sent to either Ellefson at gellefso@suu.edu or Murphy at seanmurphy@suu.edu for more information on the club and its upcoming events.

Author: Shauri Thacker

Editor: Nick Stein

life@suunews.net