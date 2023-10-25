Volleyball to compete against California Baptist and GCU

After losing on the home court to the University of Texas at Arlington and Stephen F. Austin State University, the Southern Utah University volleyball team looks to bounce back this week.

The Thunderbirds will face off against the California Baptist University Lancers on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. in Riverside, California. They will then compete against the Grand Canyon University Lopes on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. in Phoenix, Arizona.

California Baptist University

The Lancers enter the match with a 12-9 record and stand 5-5 in Western Athletic Conference play.

Senior Michalina Rola has earned 260 kills and is second on the team in digs with 208. She is followed by Catherine Krieger, who has claimed 224 kills so far this season. Mia Jerue can be found at the top of the leaderboard in digs with 257 and service aces with 37.

Grand Canyon University

With a looming second-place presence in the WAC volleyball standings, the GCU Lopes are looking to add to their overall 16-5 record.

Sophomore Tatum Parrott leads the team with 320 kills and has lent them 30 service aces and 43 blocks.

On the defensive side, Tatum Thomas leads with 275 digs, while Trista Strasser and Alissa Uhlenhop have earned 63 and 61 blocks, respectively.

Southern Utah

The Thunderbirds enter the week with an overall record of 5-15 and sit at 1-9 in conference play.

Outside hitter Andrea Spasojevic leads the team with 196 kills, 250 digs and 26 service aces, proving to be an all-around performer.

With 514 assists, junior Teniyah Leuluai sits at the top of the team leaderboard, followed by Allison Rohrer with 157. Leuluai also sits third in both digs with 163 and service aces with 17.

Southern Utah will be looking to start a winning streak by defeating these opponents in the WAC.

