Soccer suffers shutout loss to Utah Valley to end regular season

The Southern Utah University soccer team suffered a 3-0 loss to the conference-leading Utah Valley University Wolverines in the regular season finale on Monday, Oct. 23.

The Wolverines found the back of the net early, scoring in the first two minutes off a header from senior Sydney Bushman. The assist came from fellow senior Nicole Olanda and helped give Utah Valley the early 1-0 lead they held for the rest of the half.

The second half started in almost identical fashion for Utah Valley, again scoring within two minutes. This time came when senior Heather Stainbrook rebounded her own deflected pass and slipped it into the goal, giving the Wolverines a 2-0 lead.

Utah Valley increased their lead again off a fast break when junior Faith Webber connected with sophomore Taylor Nelson for an easy goal to bring the lead to 3-0.

The loss gives the Thunderbirds a final regular season record of 3-10-5 overall and 3-5-1 in Western Athletic Conference play. Meanwhile, the Wolverines finished the season sitting at 10-3-5 overall and 7-0-2 in the WAC.

Up next

The Thunderbirds now look ahead to postseason play at the WAC women’s soccer tournament in Riverside, California. Holding the six seed within the conference, Southern Utah will face third-seeded Seattle University, whom the Thunderbirds previously lost to 4-0. That game will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. MST. This game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Aidan Mortensen

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net