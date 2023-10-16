Police chase ends at Exit 57 in Cedar City, Utah

This is a breaking story. We will provide updates as they become available.

A Utah Highway Patrol and SWAT standoff took place on Monday, Oct. 16, on northbound Interstate 15 that resulted in both lanes being closed. Around 1 p.m., UHP officers were able to lay a spike strip that stopped the suspect just after Exit 57 in Cedar City, Utah.

The suspect was taken into custody after stealing a car and was non-compliant with authorities. SWAT and UHP made multiple attempts to remove the suspect from the vehicle but had to tread carefully given the amount of citizens stuck on the interstate with them.

Cedar City News interviewed Sgt. Bambi Bai, and she provided more information about the chase. She stated that UHP received a call from Washington County Police about a suspect fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle.

“So we went out and started looking for the vehicle on the south side of Iron County before it even got here,” Bai said in her interview with Cedar City News. “We were shutting down off-ramps, had the helicopter headed, getting everything set up in place to see if we can stop the vehicle and do it safely.”

It was spotted by UHP Capt. Randy Riches near Toquerville and mile marker 27 headed northbound on I-15. There were reports that SWAT had a sniper as a last-resort effort.

According to ABC 4 News Utah, UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden claimed that it took over two hours to get the suspect to step out of the stolen vehicle. Both lanes are back open on northbound I-15.

After the suspect was apprehended, Bai reported that he was transported to the hospital to be medically cleared but appeared to be fine.

Author: Chevy Blackburn

Editor: Chevy Blackburn

news@suunews.net