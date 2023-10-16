Defense holds strong in soccer’s win over Tarleton State

The Southern Utah University soccer team welcomed the Tarleton State University Texans for a conference showdown on Sunday, Oct. 15. With potential playoff implications on the line for both teams, the Thunderbirds prevailed in a 1-0 win.

The first half was a defensive showcase for both teams, with only a combined seven shots and three on goal. This set the tone for the game, as halftime saw the teams tied 0-0.

Luckily for the Thunderbirds, the offense came alive in the second half, doubling their shots on goal total from the first half. This ultimately cultivated in the 67th minute when redshirt junior Kiki Stewart connected with junior Mayu Yamamoto. The fastbreak resulted in a clean shot and a goal for the Thunderbirds, giving them the 1-0 lead.

The defense held strong, especially from sophomore goalie Julia Ortega, who totaled three saves on the night and aided the Thunderbirds to a shutout victory. With the win, the Thunderbirds move to 3-8-5 on the season and 3-3-1 in conference play. The loss moves Tarleton to 4-10-3 overall and 1-5-1 in conference play.

Up next

The Thunderbirds now look to protect their winning streak on the road against conference powerhouse Seattle University. That game will take place on Thursday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. MDT. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

