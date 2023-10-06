Women’s soccer notches 100th program win

On Thursday, Oct. 5, the Southern Utah University women’s soccer team traveled to Edinburg, Texas, to take on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in a conference matchup. After going 0-7-5 to start the season, Southern Utah earned a 2-1 conference win.

As has been a theme with the Thunderbirds this season, the first half was a defensive struggle. There were only six shots on goal between the two teams, and this trend held until the 44th minute. With just ten seconds before halftime, Vaqueros graduate student Jeweleen Reuille was found on the cross pass by junior Sydney Hammond, resulting in a goal for UTRGV and giving them a 1-0 lead at the half.

Not wanting to be outdone, SUU applied the offensive pressure to open up the second half. In the 59th minute, freshman Steph Roper connected on a quick touch pass to redshirt sophomore Whitney Gardner for the equalizer.

Hungry for the win, the Thunderbirds would not let up, and in the 68th minute, junior Alison Keller took a shot from near midfield. It sneaked by the goalie, giving SUU the 2-1 lead.

With no other goals by either team, that lead turned into the score for their 100th win in program history, which moved them to 1-7-5 overall and 1-2-1 in conference play. The loss slides UTRGV to 3-8-2 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

Up next

The Thunderbirds will continue their road trip on Sunday, Oct. 8, when they take on Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas. Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. MDT, and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Aidan Mortensen

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net