Volleyball swept by Grand Canyon

The Southern Utah University volleyball team was defeated by Grand Canyon University on Thursday night, Sept. 21.

GCU won all three sets handily, taking the first two 25-18 before finishing the match off with a 25-14 third-set victory.

The Antelopes dominated around the net. They had 11 blocks to the Thunderbirds’ one, and GCU totaled ten more kills than SUU with 40 on the night.

Star outside hitter Tatum Parrott led Grand Canyon. The sophomore had 13 kills with a hitting percentage of .414.

Southern Utah’s junior setter Teniyah Leuluai continued to impress by totaling 16 assists on the evening. She now has 316 assists through 11 matches.

SUU’s record has moved to 4-7, while GCU improved to 8-4. As conference play gets going, SUU is currently ranked ninth in the Western Athletic Conference and GCU is tied for second.

What’s next?

The Thunderbirds will play host to California Baptist University on Saturday, Sept. 23, at noon. The game can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Story by: Brig Pyfer

Photo by: SUU Athletics

