SUU falls short against the Cougars

The Southern Utah University football team was defeated against Brigham Young University 41-16 on Sept. 9.

First quarter

The Thunderbirds got an early stop, as they forced a punt on BYU’s first drive. Justin Miller connected with Isaiah Wooden twice for 14- and 20-yard gains. This put SUU in field goal position, and kicker Tyler Graham drilled the 29-yarder.

On the second play of the Cougars’ next drive, quarterback Kedon Slovis dropped back to pass and took a big hit as he threw. The ball wobbled through the air into the diving arms of Quadir Lockett-Smith.

After a rough offensive outing last week, BYUs offense started to get it going. Slovis acted quickly and went five for seven on the drive. The possession was capped off with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Rex.

Second quarter

Another three-and-out for the Thunderbirds led to another quick score from BYU. This time it was a Slovis pass to wide receiver Keanu Hill.

For the third possession in a row, SUU was not able to muster a first down. The stout BYU defense continued to put pressure on the offensive line. The Cougars drove down the field, and Slovis connected on a screen pass with wide receiver Darius Lassiter, who took it 42 yards for the touchdown.

After three-and-outs from both teams, SUU’s Justin Miller attempted a deep pass with just over a minute left in the half. His pass was intercepted by Kamden Garrett.

Three plays and 70 yards was all the Cougars needed to score a touchdown right before the half. This put the halftime score at 27-3.

Third quarter

The Thunderbirds had a good start to the half. Miller capped off the drive with a perfect throw just over the top of the safeties to Wooden in the endzone for a 33-yard touchdown.

SUU forced a punt but started their next possession at just the two-yard line. They were able to drive 70 yards down the field. This impressive drive did not lead to any points as the 45-yard field goal was short, and BYU took over.

The Cougars took the momentum right back. They drove all the way down, and Slovis connected with Hill for his fourth total touchdown of the day.

Fourth quarter

BYU led 34-10 heading into the fourth. The Thunderbirds were unable to get anything going after picking up one first down, and were forced to punt. SUU forced the Cougars to a three-and-out, but on the punt, it hit off an SUU player and BYU recovered. The Cougars were swift as Slovis hit Chase Roberts for a 39-yard score on the first play of the drive.

SUU scored one more time as running back Targhee Lambson punched in a two-yard score with just over five minutes left.That was the end of the scoring, as both teams were unable to pick up another first down. BYU took the win 41-16.

What’s next?

The Thunderbirds will head west to play the University of California, Davis on Sept. 23. They will play at 8:00 p.m. MDT.

Story by: Brig Pyfer

Photo by: SUU Athletics

sports@suunews.net