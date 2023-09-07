Men’s golf concludes play at Ram Masters Invitational

Men’s golf finishes T12 in the first tournament of the 2023 fall season the Ram Masters Invitational hosted by Colorado State.

Mitchell Abbott finished best on the team with a combined seven over-par T29 finish after a final round 77.

Colton Cherry had the best final round for SUU, shooting a four-over-par 74 that propelled him to a T39 finish on the tournament.

Leo Torres finsihed T50, Donovan Barnes who competed as an individual shot a final round 71 to finish solo 60th, Jaxon Long and Luke Barnes finished T69.

Full Team Leaderboard

Long Beach State University: 825 Colorado State University: 836 California State University, Fullerton: 841 Utah Valley University: 852 University of Wyoming: 857 Creighton University: 860 University of Idaho: 866 Tarleton State University: 867 University of Missouri – Kansas City: 868 Xavier University: 873 Morehead State University: 881 Utah Tech University: 889 Southern Utah University: 889

Top Ten Individual Leaderboard

1. Connor Jones (Colorado State University): 197 (64-65-68)

T2. Jack Cantlay (Long Beach State University): 206 (66-69-71)

T2. Clay Seeber (Long Beach State University): 206 (70-68-68)

T4. Tegan Andrews (California State University, Fullerton): 207 (70-70-67)

T4. Christoph Bleier (Colorado State University): 207 (70-67-70)

6. Charlie Forster (Long Beach State University): 208 (65-74-69)

T7. Samuel Johnson (University of Idaho): 209 (68-72-69)

T7. Jake Rodgers (Colorado State University): 209 (71-66-72)

T9. Carson Gallaher (Tarleton University): 210 (75-67-68)

T9. Garrett Boe (California State University, Fullerton): 210 (68-67-75)

T9. Shaun Campbell (Creighton University): 210 (74-66-70)

Story by: Parker Haynie

Photo by: SUU Athletics

parkerhaynie@suu.edu