Underclassmen lead the way for cross country

On Friday, Sept. 1, the Southern Utah University cross country team made a trip up to Orem to compete in the Utah Valley University Invitational.

Men’s

The men’s team was led by junior Coleman Cragun, who claimed a 13th-place finish with a blazing time of 14 minutes and 51.6 seconds. Almost immediately behind Cragun was freshman Jacob Peterson with a time of 14:53.3, which was enough to earn 15th-place.

As a team, Southern Utah finished fourth.

Women’s

Leading the way for the women’s side was sophomore Addison Dalton, who finished the race with a time of 18:4.4, an 18th-place finish. After Dalton, the Thunderbirds had junior Madison Patrick, who finished 27th with a time of 18:26.5, and freshman Taylor Jorgensen, who ended the race in 31st with a time of 18:40.8.

As a team, Southern Utah finished fifth.

Coming up

Next, the Thunderbirds will set their sights on the University of California Riverside Invitational on Sept. 16.

Story by: Aidan Mortensen

Photo by: SUU Athletics

sports@suunews.net