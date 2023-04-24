Faces of SUU: “What is your ‘senior quote,’ or the motto that has gotten you through college?”

In honor of graduation, we asked five upcoming graduates: “What is your senior quote, or the motto that has gotten you through college?”
“We’re all here for a reason.”
– Hyrum Smith (Communication major)
“I can do this.”
– Adriana Santos (Family Life & Human Development)
“Yesterday, I wanted tacos. Today, I’m eating tacos. Follow your dreams.”
– Abigail Shelton (Political Science major)
“It is what it is.”
– Thomas Walker (Criminal Justice major)
“The more you know, the better you do.”
– Zoe Newman (Family Life & Human Development major)
Photos courtesy of Devan Call
Cover photo courtesy of Southern Utah University
life@suunews.net
This article was originally published in the April 2023 edition of the University Journal. Pick up a free copy at any of the stands on SUU campus.