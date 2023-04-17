Softball swept by powerful Redhawk offense 

The Southern Utah University softball team dropped a three-game series to Seattle University. Their overall record is now 6-24, and they are 3-12 in Western Athletic Conference play.

Game 1

Seattle turned stout defense and offense in the first game of the series. The Redhawks scored one run in the bottom of the first, giving them a 1-0 lead. The second and third innings were a scoreless affair between the two programs.

The fourth inning was the dagger for Southern Utah, with Seattle scoring four runs. The Redhawk offense produced hits and took advantage of errors allowed by SUU. Senior Madison Kahwaty hit the ball over the wall, bringing the last two runs home and making it 5-0 in favor of Seattle.

The Thunderbirds put two more hits on the board, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide, and the Redhawks held onto the 5-0 win. Freshmen Emily Gonzalez and Alayah Toscano and junior Allie Laub all went 1 of 3. Senior Madison Sanders hit 2 of 2 at the plate.

Game 2

The second game of the series started off with Seattle running out to a 2-0 lead at the end of the first inning. SUU was held scoreless after a double from sophomore Sophia Masut and junior Miranda Lopez got on base with a walk. Sophomore Jayne Sepulveda grounded out to first base to end the top of the second. The Redhawks duplicated their production from the first inning to score two more runs in the bottom of the second.

SUU remained scoreless in the top of the third. Seattle decided to score 11 runs combined in the third and fourth innings, and this barrage of offense improved their score to 13-0. Southern Utah responded with a two-run homer from Sepulveda, but it was not enough to escape the mercy rule, and SUU fell 15-2.

Game 3

The Thunderbirds looked to turn their fortune around in the last game of the series, but the Redhawks once again jumped out to an early lead. Multiple hits brought two runs home for Seattle for a 2-0 lead at the end of the first inning. Neither team scored a run in the second inning, but the third inning was a different story with Seattle tallying six runs and leading 8-0.

Gonzalez hit a solo home run for the Thunderbirds, putting them on the board. Seattle produced one more run in the bottom of the fifth, which proved to be the final straw for the Thunderbirds. The Redhawks won 9-1 by the mercy rule.

Looking ahead

Southern Utah will be on the road once again as they head north to play in-state rival Utah Valley University. The series will take place Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22.

Article by: Anthony Colasuono

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics