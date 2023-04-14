Softball goes 1-2 versus California Baptist, now heads to Seattle U 

The Southern Utah University softball team earned one win in a three-game series versus California Baptist University at Kathryn Berg Field. The Thunderbirds are 6-21 overall on the season and 3-9 in Western Athletic Conference play.

Game 1

The first game was a close contest throughout. CBU got on the board first, leading 1-0 in the top of the first inning. The Lancers kept their offense alive in the third inning with one run scored. California Baptist kept Southern Utah off the scoreboard with staggering defense.

Freshman Kayla Lyon hit a two-run homer that was soon followed by another run to give the Lancers a score of 5-0. The Thunderbirds scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Freshman Alayah Toscano, sophomore Sophia Masut and senior Madison Sanders loaded the bases, which brought junior Miranda Lopez to the plate. Lopez hit a single that brought home Toscano. Fellow junior Allie Laub hit a single, bringing in one run, and the last Thunderbird run scored off an error that cut the Lancer lead 5-3.

CBU held on the rest of the way and won the first game of the series.

Game 2

The second game of the series started off with a bang. Junior Capri Franzen hit a three-run homer, giving SUU an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Lancers countered with four runs of their own over the course of the following three innings. The Thunderbirds tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

The Lancers took control and scored six runs during the course of the last two innings. CBU won 10-4.

Game 3

SUU led 2-1 at the end of the first. Southern Utah continued the hitting parade, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second and following with six runs in the bottom of the third to take a 12-1 lead. The Lancers scored one more run but did not get under the eight-run rule. The Thunderbirds won 12-2 by the mercy rule.

Next up

The Thunderbirds will travel to Seattle University to play the Redhawks. Last time out, the Redhawks were swept by the Trailblazers of Utah Tech University. Seattle is 24-14 overall on the season and 5-7 in WAC play.

Graduate student Jocelynn De La Cruz is the power hitter for the Redhawks. She leads the team in hits, home runs and batting average with a .388. Sophomore Tai Wilson is a crucial contact hitter for Seattle and leads the team in doubles with eight on the season.

Sophomore Naomi Chaidez leads the pitching rotation with a 2.86 ERA and is third on the team in strikeouts with 22. Senior Stefanie Madrigal is the most experienced pitcher in the rotation, leading the team with 117.0 innings pitched.

Game details

The Thunderbirds are 4-4 all-time versus the Redhawks. Last time these teams faced each other, it was a 11-2 win in favor of Seattle. The series begins on Friday, April 14, with the first game at 4 p.m. MDT and the second game at 6 p.m. MDT. The final game of the series will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. MDT. The series will be held at Logan Field and streamed on ESPN+.

Article by: Anthony Colasuono

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics