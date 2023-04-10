Track takes on Utah Spring Classic

On Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, the Southern Utah University track and field team competed at the Utah Spring Classic in Salt Lake City.

Men’s

In the men’s long jump, freshman Easton Smith took third. His best jump of the day measured in at 22-3 3/4. Also placing in the event was junior teammate Allan Ahanonu with a jump of 21-9, which was good for ninth place.

Junior Max Jones won the gold in the 5,000-meter run, outpacing the competition with a time of 14 minutes and 37.09 seconds.

Junior Nick Pembroke had a stellar showing, placing top ten in two different events. In the 400-meter dash, Pembroke took second with a blazing time of 48.51, moving himself up to 10th all-time in the SUU record books. In the 200-meter dash, Pembroke ran a time of 22.67 for a ninth-place finish.

Women’s

Senior Haley Tanne continued her dominance in distance events, achieving a time of 4:31.20 in the 1,500-meter run. The time moved her up to 13th in the SUU record books and gave her a third-place finish overall.

Freshman Adysen Pace earned two fifth-place finishes, one in the 400-meter dash and the other in the 200-meter sprint. Pace ran a time of 57.22 in the 400 and 25.98 in the 200.

Freshman Shelyse Ellingford continues her climb up the record books, moving to fourth in SUU history in pole vault with a jump of 10-11 3/4 , which was good for a sixth-place finish.

Up next

The track and field team now looks forward to another multi-meet weekend in California, competing in the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, the Mount Sac Relays in Walnut and the Pacific Intercollegiate and Beach Invitational in Long Beach.

Story by: Aidan Mortensen

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics