SUMA opens new exhibition featuring senior BFA projects

Southern Utah University’s Department of Art and Design opened a new exhibit displaying the capstone projects of their senior bachelor of fine arts students. The BFA Senior Exhibition opened Monday, March 20, and will run through April 28. Admission is free, although the museum encourages donations.

On March 28, a formal reception was held for the exhibition. A sizable crowd gathered to view the different exhibits in the museum, including art department faculty, university students and Cedar City community members.

During the reception, members of the art department faculty presented awards to outstanding students from different disciplines. Each honoree received a medal as well as a gift uniquely tailored to their art style. Some students received books about famous artists, while others received materials for their next project.

“I love how jam-packed it is with things that people have made,” said Tori Schaefermeyer, a current student of SUU. “It’s fun to see different perspectives of what art is and what it means to my peers here at the university.”

Erin Byrne is a graphic designer who was featured in the BFA Senior Exhibition. Her project involved creating the branding for a fake snowboard company called “Karv.” Like many of the students who contributed to the exhibition, Byrne incorporated her own interests into her work.

“I’m a boarder,” said Byrne. “It’s something that I love to do, so that’s why I chose this project. That’s why I made the things that I did.”

Other art students who are still working on their undergraduate degree took the opportunity to come learn from their peers. The senior BFA project is one of the final assignments for an art major, and the yearly exhibition is a great resource for future participants who are looking for inspiration. One illustration student, Zoë Petersen, appreciates the opportunity to see a variety of work across different disciplines.

“I love coming to this event every year because it’s so cool to see the whole art department come together,” said Petersen. “Everyone who is involved in the arts in one room — it’s really cool.”

Article by: Nick Stein

Photos by Bria Hansen