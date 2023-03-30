Thunderbird track and field to travel to California

After the Utah Valley Collegiate Invitation was canceled last week, the Southern Utah University track and field team has their sights set on three separate meets on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, in California. The team will be splitting up and attending the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, the Mike Fanelli Invitational in San Francisco and the Vince O’Boyle Track & Field Classic in Irvine.

Last time out

The last time the Thunderbirds competed was at the Utah Tech Invitational on March 10 and 11. At that meet, the Thunderbirds got off to a hot start for the outdoor season, with both the men’s and women’s 4×100 teams breaking the school records and coming away with the gold, running times of 40.33 and 44.5 seconds, respectively.

On the men’s side, junior Dylan Gibson won the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.8, which places him at ninth place in SUU history.

On the women’s side, the Thunderbirds claimed the top three spots in the 100-meter dash. Junior Secret Mceuen walked away with the gold after a time of 11.84, sophomore Iana-Michovani Graham earned second and senior Ronnie Walker took third.

Athletes to watch

Freshman Jared Sharp took gold in his last high jump appearance with a height of 5-10 and should be hoping to clear the six-foot mark this season.

Sophomore Ajia Hughes also won the high jump in her last meet with a height of 5-7 and will be looking to take her game to new heights this weekend.

Where to watch

The Stanford Invitational and the Mike Fanelli Invitational can be streamed on FloTrack. Live results for the Vince O’Boyle Track & Field Classic can be found here.

