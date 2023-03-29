SUU Police names Carlos Medina as the new chief of police

On March 27, Southern Utah University announced that Carlos Medina will be hired as the university’s next chief of police.

Medina will move into his new position on April 1, over a decade since he began working for the department.

“I am grateful to have been given opportunities to grow, pursue a career in law enforcement and create strong relationships and trust within our SUU campus and local community,” said Medina. “I look forward to strengthening lines of communication and improving coordination between administration, students, faculty, staff, community and the campus police department.”

One of the reasons why Medina was chosen is because of the reputation and relationships he has built since he began working for the department as a field training officer.

“He has a deep commitment to Southern Utah University and a proven track record of successful leadership in his previous roles,” said Jared Tippets, the vice president of student affairs. “He is well-respected by the SUU campus community and by other law enforcement professionals in our community.”

Medina will oversee administrative and managerial aspects, including finances that involve operations within the department.

Darin Adams, the current Cedar City chief of police, believes that Medina is ready for the challenges he’ll face in his new position.

“Policing at an institution of higher education is unique and comes with its own set of challenges,” said Adams. “Carlos intimately understands these issues and has the requisite experience to be effective and progressive for the university and the students who rely on the police department for a variety of services. He is community-minded and, I believe, has the ability to engage the community, the university and students in the collective public safety efforts.”

Medina previously graduated from SUU with a degree in sociology and is currently working on his master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with emphases in public administration, leadership and human values.

To learn more about SUU Police and the services the department provides, visit their official website.

Story by: Luke McKenzie

news@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU