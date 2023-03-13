SPB brings the spirit of Kentucky Derby to Casino Night

The Student Programming Board held its student favorite Casino Night on March 11 in the Sharwan Smith Student Center. For this year’s rendition of the classic event, the evening was Kentucky Derby-themed, giving students a chance to dress up for the night as if they were attending the world-famous horse race.

The event featured a variety of casino affairs, ranging from traditional card games like blackjack and Texas Hold ‘em to more prestigious games such as roulette and craps.

All the dealers were student or faculty volunteers who wanted to get a little closer to the action. “I’ve always enjoyed playing card games, so being able to be a dealer tonight has been a great experience,” said Benjamin Amudesen, who dealt blackjack for the night.

In the spirit of the Kentucky Derby theme, this year’s Casino Night added horse racing through the video game “Phar Lap: Horse Racing Challenge” for the Xbox One. Participating students experienced the thrill of betting on and watching horse races from the comfort of the Student Center Living Room.

At the end of the night, prizes were raffled away, including a TV, a record player and everyday items such as toilet paper and laundry detergent.

Casino Night is always one of SUU’s biggest events, and it’s easy to see why. It allows students to dress up and impress their peers while also experiencing something that they may not normally be able to.

“It was solid,” said junior Bryson Olsen. “I don’t go to many events, but this is one I always look forward to.”

To find out more about upcoming SPB events, visit their calendar here.

Story by: Aidan Mortensen

life@suunews.net

Photos by: Devan Call