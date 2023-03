The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team will be heading to South Bend, Indiana, for their first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history against Notre Dame University. As the No. 14 seed, SUU will battle the No. 3-ranked Notre Dame in Greenville Region 1. The game will be on Friday, March 17, though the time is still to be determined.

Story by Chevy Blackburn

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics