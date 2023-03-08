A.P.E.X. Event to host adventurer and motivational speaker Leon Logothetis

Southern Utah University’s Ask. Ponder. Educate. [X]. lecture series will host TV host and best-selling author Leon Logothetis on March 9 at 11:30 a.m. in the Great Hall.

Logothetis is an accomplished and well-known figure in the world of adventure, media and motivational speaking, having dedicated the last decade of his life to inspiring people across the globe to be kinder, more hopeful and to see the good in others.

Logothetis is well known for his recent documentary series “The Kindness Diaries,” where he travels the world with only a motorcycle, relying on the generosity of strangers for food and shelter. He listens to their stories, and, in exchange for their kindness, helps them fulfill their dreams.

At Thursday’s A.P.E.X. event, Logothetis will discuss his life, experiences and lessons learned in his presentation entitled, “Go Be Brave.” Students and the community are invited to join him for his lecture.

A presentation and Q&A opportunity will follow on March 10 at 11:00 a.m. in the Church Auditorium for those seeking a smaller-scale event. At this intimate gathering, students will have the opportunity to ask Logothetis more about his work and what he has learned. The College of Humanities and Social Sciences will also provide free Jimmy John’s.

For more information on upcoming SUU A.P.E.X. events, visit their website.

Story by: Aspen English

life@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of Leon Logothetis