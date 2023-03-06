Zion selects 2023 Artists-in-Residence

Zion National Park and their non-profit partner, the Zion Forever Project, selected three new artists to participate in their annual artist-in-residence program. Each artist will fully immerse themself in the park for a month to provide inspiration for a piece to be hung in Zion’s park museum.

The program’s artists represent several different categories of art. In past years, Zion has invited sculptors, actors, musicians and many other performers.

“National parks protect iconic places, and we know Zion has been a source of inspiration for centuries,” Zion National Park Public Affairs Specialist Jonathan Shafer said. “Artists travel to experience the unique, towering red rock that dominates the landscape here.”

The 2023 residencies include a February stay for painter Kathy Hodge, a June visit for poet and photographer Jason Gray and an October through November stop for painter Alison Green.

The condition on which each artist visits the park is that they will interact with visitors during their stay and use their artistic talents to create a piece that helps guests appreciate and understand Zion.

“We work with our partner, Zion Forever, so that artists can enjoy the park’s landscapes, plants, animals and history and share them with others through all kinds of art,” Shafer said.

Finished works produced by participants in the artist-in-residence program can be found here. More information on Zion National Park can be found here.

Story by: Kale Nelson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Aspen English