Life

Faces of SUU: What is the best compliment you have ever received?

- by Andrea Rodgers

What is the best compliment you have ever received?

I was at the dollar store where the people in front of me were being jerks to the clerk. When they left, I said to her, “Just so you know, you’re doing a great job.” Then, she basically said, “Don’t stop being you.” That was one of the best compliments I’ve ever received.
— Hagen Tuft, Criminal Justice major

 

 

 

 

“You are everything I want to be and everything I want to be with.”
— Kaitlyne Ibay, Marketing and Communication major

 

 

 

 

 

These glasses — somebody said they really liked the frames. I don’t think I’ve ever really been complimented on my glasses before. It’s one of my favorite pairs, too.
— Slater Emery, Mechanical Engineering major

 

 

 

 

Anyone that I really look up to, when they’re like, “I’m proud of you. You did a good job.” That’s probably the best compliment.
— Sierra Newbold, Illustration major

 

 

 

 

 

“You are a good person.”
— Mingyu Kim, Aviation major

 

 

 

 

 

One day, someone told me that I was the kind of person that made them want to feel better and be better.
— Please Lukau, Computer Science major (left)

“You’re smart.” [I’ve heard it] a couple of times, but it still feels good to hear.
— Elie Wamana, Computer Science major (right)

 

 

 

Interviews and photos by Anden Garfield
Cover photo courtesy of Southern Utah University
life@suunews.net

This article was originally published in the December 2022 edition of the University Journal. Pick up a free copy at any of the stands on the SUU campus.

Related Posts

SUU student Dillon Bryan.

Poetry rocks

So what is the University Journal, anyway?

2Dollar 2sday brings live music to southern Utah