Faces of SUU: What is the best compliment you have ever received?

What is the best compliment you have ever received?
I was at the dollar store where the people in front of me were being jerks to the clerk. When they left, I said to her, “Just so you know, you’re doing a great job.” Then, she basically said, “Don’t stop being you.” That was one of the best compliments I’ve ever received.
— Hagen Tuft, Criminal Justice major
“You are everything I want to be and everything I want to be with.”
— Kaitlyne Ibay, Marketing and Communication major
These glasses — somebody said they really liked the frames. I don’t think I’ve ever really been complimented on my glasses before. It’s one of my favorite pairs, too.
— Slater Emery, Mechanical Engineering major
Anyone that I really look up to, when they’re like, “I’m proud of you. You did a good job.” That’s probably the best compliment.
— Sierra Newbold, Illustration major
“You are a good person.”
— Mingyu Kim, Aviation major
One day, someone told me that I was the kind of person that made them want to feel better and be better.
— Please Lukau, Computer Science major (left)
“You’re smart.” [I’ve heard it] a couple of times, but it still feels good to hear.
— Elie Wamana, Computer Science major (right)
Interviews and photos by Anden Garfield
Cover photo courtesy of Southern Utah University
life@suunews.net
This article was originally published in the December 2022 edition of the University Journal. Pick up a free copy at any of the stands on the SUU campus.