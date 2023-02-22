“Classic” brings the past and present of SUU art to the foreground

In honor of the 125th anniversary of Southern Utah University, the Southern Utah Museum of Art presents “Classic,” a collection of work from art and design faculty over the years.

The exhibit opened to the public Jan. 17 and will run until March 4, giving those who hope to catch a glimpse of SUU’s artistic legacy plenty of opportunity.

The opening reception took place the first week of the exhibit on Jan. 20. Guests were able to both see the art and meet some of the artists.

Twenty-eight artists are featured throughout the museum, their time at SUU ranging from 1929 to present day. The mediums of art used in the exhibit vary widely as well, including sculpture, paint and photography.

“Art reflects the culture and times it was created in,” SUU Art & Design Department Chair Jeffery Hanson said. “This show is a visual dialogue between our faculty, the community and the student.”

This exhibit not only gives faculty a chance to display their efforts, but it also gives their students a chance to see the work they have been producing over the course of their career. It’s a unique opportunity to see the art of someone familiar displayed in a museum.

“It’s important for the faculty to engage in creative practice when they are teaching students how to become professional artists,” Hanson said.

Not only is seeing it important, but it also provides an understanding of the history of art within Cedar City and SUU.

SUMA is free and open to the public six days a week, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information on the exhibit and SUMA can be found here.

Article and Photos by Audrey Gee

